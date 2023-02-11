Analysts Issue Forecasts for Elekta AB (publ)’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Toomey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Elekta AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance

About Elekta AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

