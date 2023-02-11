Head to Head Comparison: Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) versus DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medigus and DexCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $10.12 million 0.50 $6.79 million N/A N/A DexCom $2.45 billion 18.60 $154.70 million $0.54 217.31

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Medigus.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 0 0 N/A DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medigus and DexCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

DexCom has a consensus target price of $122.59, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given DexCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DexCom is more favorable than Medigus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A DexCom 8.24% 13.27% 5.64%

Summary

DexCom beats Medigus on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it develops, markets, and distributes software for internet users; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, visualization solutions, and resistant cameras; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

