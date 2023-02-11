Comparing Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eviation Aircraft and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 782.22%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.27 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -0.87

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats Eviation Aircraft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

(Get Rating)

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.