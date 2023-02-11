Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) versus The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Head-To-Head Comparison

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 10.79% 5.32% 2.21% Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 6 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.93%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.32 $398.00 million $2.68 13.10 Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.09 $4.96 billion $1.93 14.79

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Liberty SiriusXM Group. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Frontier Communications Parent on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

