Contrasting Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 9.03 $109.17 million $7.77 7.09 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -26.97

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

