Critical Review: Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $303.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

97.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -688.88% Inspire Medical Systems -11.00% -14.60% -12.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million ($0.09) -1.61 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 18.64 -$42.04 million ($1.64) -160.46

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead. The company was founded by Timothy P. Herbert in November 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

