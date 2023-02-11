Financial Contrast: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than CCUR.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 4.87 $83.63 million $0.84 17.63 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Volatility and Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 436.3, indicating that its share price is 43,530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 24.25% 7.84% 3.80% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

