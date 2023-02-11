Head-To-Head Survey: Invo Bioscience (IVOB) versus Its Competitors

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & Medical Instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Invo Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Invo Bioscience Competitors -1,355.73% -145.17% -26.50%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invo Bioscience and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 -$3.08 million -64.25 Invo Bioscience Competitors $1.11 billion $80.85 million 10.07

Invo Bioscience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Invo Bioscience. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invo Bioscience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience Competitors 927 3465 7654 173 2.58

As a group, “Surgical & Medical Instruments” companies have a potential upside of 26.89%. Given Invo Bioscience’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invo Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Invo Bioscience peers beat Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

