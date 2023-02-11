William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of CTLP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $360.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $96,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 209,927 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,599 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

