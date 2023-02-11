Analysts Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Target Price at $74.18

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.18.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PNW opened at $74.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

