Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after buying an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $242.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.44 and its 200 day moving average is $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 64.08%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

