Brokerages Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $41.43

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $2,242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,836,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 0.1 %

About REGENXBIO

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $23.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $996.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.