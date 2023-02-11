Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

VNNVF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vonovia from €30.00 ($32.26) to €28.00 ($30.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.8 %

Vonovia stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $55.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.



Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

