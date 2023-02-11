Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.20.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IIPR opened at $88.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $211.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a current ratio of 24.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.