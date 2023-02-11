Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kennametal Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kennametal by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Stories

