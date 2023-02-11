Brokers Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06).
MAG stock opened at C$17.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.29. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$25.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.82.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at C$346,859.43. In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total transaction of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,859.43. Insiders sold a total of 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 over the last 90 days.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
