Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.