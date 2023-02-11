Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $4.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
