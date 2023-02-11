Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $4.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 66.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the period. 15.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 0.4 %

Canopy Growth stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $9.61.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 621.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

