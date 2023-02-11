J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.25 ($2.80).

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 259.70 ($3.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 283 ($3.40). The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.80.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

