Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Target Price at GBX 129.40

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.40 ($1.56).

Several research analysts have commented on TW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.50) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Down 0.7 %

TW opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.25. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.16). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

