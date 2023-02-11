Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
Separately, CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Activity at Clearway Energy
In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
NYSE CWEN opened at $32.54 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
