Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,957,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after buying an additional 299,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,943,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118,356 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWEN opened at $32.54 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.