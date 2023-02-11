Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$53.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.47. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$586.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

