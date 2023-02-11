AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

NYSE:ACM opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.29.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

