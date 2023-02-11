Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 650

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Barclays raised their price objective on BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 500 ($6.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BP from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 530 ($6.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BP from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 588 ($7.07).

Get BP alerts:

BP Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 560 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 480.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 462.38. The company has a market capitalization of £101.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.57%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 78 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($449.12). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £373.62 ($449.12). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($377.64). Insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock worth $105,360 in the last ninety days.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.