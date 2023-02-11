SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.12) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.10). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

ZNTL stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.19.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 503,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $959,025. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 125,243 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 254,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,085,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 134,206 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

