Northland Capmk Comments on The Western Union Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of WU opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

