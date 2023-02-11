Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) vs. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Head to Head Comparison

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 27.59% -47.61% 25.38% Cass Information Systems 19.13% 17.04% 1.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Fair Isaac shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and Cass Information Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cass Information Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus price target of $727.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Cass Information Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.38 billion 12.42 $373.54 million $14.95 45.47 Cass Information Systems $182.48 million 3.75 $34.90 million $2.53 19.79

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Cass Information Systems on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment focuses on the provision of banking services primarily to privately held businesses and faith-based ministries. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

