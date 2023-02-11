DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) Head-To-Head Analysis

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) and 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and 3M, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 11 0 2.85 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75

DexCom presently has a consensus price target of $122.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. 3M has a consensus price target of $125.92, indicating a potential upside of 10.58%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than DexCom.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

DexCom has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DexCom and 3M’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 8.24% 13.27% 5.64% 3M 16.88% 39.72% 12.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DexCom and 3M’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.45 billion 18.60 $154.70 million $0.54 217.31 3M $34.23 billion 1.84 $5.78 billion $10.15 11.22

3M has higher revenue and earnings than DexCom. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment includes electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Consumer segment covers consumer healthcare, home care, home improvement, and stationery and office products, such as consumer bandages, braces, supports, respirators, cleaning products, retail abrasives, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions.

