Contrasting Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF)

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays out 486.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wacker Chemie and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wacker Chemie 0 3 5 0 2.63 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus price target of $149.13, indicating a potential downside of 3.95%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Given Wacker Chemie’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wacker Chemie is more favorable than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wacker Chemie and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 38.60 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 163.58

Wacker Chemie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services. The Other segment covers the business activities of BZL-Bildungszentrum Lenzing GmbH, which provide training and development. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.