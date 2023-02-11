Contrasting Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $213.58 million 0.69 -$282.84 million ($0.88) -0.91 Anixa Biosciences $510,000.00 239.48 -$13.60 million ($0.46) -8.59

Anixa Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics. Anixa Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -52.42% -315.92% -27.97% Anixa Biosciences N/A -43.94% -41.51%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and Anixa Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 6 0 0 2.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.07%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.53%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anixa Biosciences beats Akebia Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat. The company was founded by Joseph H. Gardner, John M. Rice, Michael E. Pape, Josh P. Fairbank, and Robert A. Shalwitz on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing. The company was founded on November 5, 1982 and is headquartered San Jose, CA.

