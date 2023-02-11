Comparing Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.24 $1.61 million $0.68 19.12 Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.43 $13.64 million $4.75 6.63

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.74% 4.93% 0.72% Blackhawk Bancorp 21.60% N/A N/A

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

