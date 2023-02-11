FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Insider Transactions at FirstCash
In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock worth $53,164,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash
FirstCash Trading Down 1.1 %
FCFS stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.97. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstCash Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
