Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Weber alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth $229,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Weber by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weber in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Weber Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WEBR opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.14. Weber has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weber will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.