Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Target Price at $51.57

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group
In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Replimune Group Price Performance
Shares of REPL stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Replimune Group
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
