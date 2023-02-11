Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Target Price at $51.57

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Replimune Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Replimune Group by 498.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also

