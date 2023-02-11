Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $86.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGEAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CGEAF opened at $51.88 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

