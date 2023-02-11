FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

About FTAI Aviation

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.