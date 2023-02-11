FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.42.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
