Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT at $3.87

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIBRF. Barclays upped their price objective on AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.66) to €3.80 ($4.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.44) to €3.80 ($4.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AIB Group from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.50 ($4.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AIB Group from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.30 ($3.55) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

