Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

