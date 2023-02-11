Brokerages Set SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) PT at $6.66

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. Research analysts predict that SmartRent will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartRent by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SmartRent by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

