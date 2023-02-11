STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.18.
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
