Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $78.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

