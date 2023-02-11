Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $78.00 price objective on the asset manager's stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

