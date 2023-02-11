Robinhood Markets Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 85,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 27% compared to the average volume of 67,664 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $686,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,603 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $2,616,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 131.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

