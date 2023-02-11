Veru Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 17,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 10,594 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Veru Stock Up 4.5 %

VERU stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.25. Veru has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 212.88%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Veru by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Veru by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Veru by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

