Traders Purchase Large Volume of AppHarvest Put Options (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,712 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 2,010 put options.
AppHarvest Trading Down 33.3 %
Shares of APPH opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Featured Articles
