Traders Purchase Large Volume of AppHarvest Put Options (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,712 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 134% compared to the typical volume of 2,010 put options.

AppHarvest Trading Down 33.3 %

Shares of APPH opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.96. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppHarvest

In other AppHarvest news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 284.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 420.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.