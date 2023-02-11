Investors Buy Large Volume of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,061 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,220% compared to the typical volume of 762 put options.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

BCLI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of -0.36. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

BCLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 57,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

