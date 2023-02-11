ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 50,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 36,503 call options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $140.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 199,081 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

