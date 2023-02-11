MGM Resorts International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 20,694 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical volume of 10,351 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.04.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,611 shares of company stock worth $15,339,062. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $43.83 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

