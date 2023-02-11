JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after buying an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.