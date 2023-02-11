Traders Buy Large Volume of Azul Put Options (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of 718% compared to the typical volume of 1,240 put options.

AZUL opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. Azul has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

