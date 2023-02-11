Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 17,453 call options on the company. This is an increase of 649% compared to the average volume of 2,330 call options.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

PCT stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.85. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

